BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $52.00. The stock traded as high as $46.80 and last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 7098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.08.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

In related news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 17,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $647,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $248,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,802.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,660. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile (NYSE:BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

