Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

BKI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Black Knight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $81.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average is $70.24.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKI. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Black Knight by 573.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Black Knight by 81.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 46.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

