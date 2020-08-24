Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BXMT. Bank of America upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.36.

NYSE BXMT opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $67,769.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,512.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $31,780.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,439 shares of company stock worth $189,164. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 6,829,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,170 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,054,000 after acquiring an additional 460,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,613,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,951,000 after acquiring an additional 437,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Article: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.