Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 37.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

NYSE FDS opened at $356.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.00 and a 200 day moving average of $299.37. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $545,241.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,051.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,794. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.