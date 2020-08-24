Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 105 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 127.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 43 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total transaction of $572,693.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,532,767.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,666 shares of company stock worth $4,828,381 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,253.24 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,259.38. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,143.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $930.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $969.00 to $1,282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,165.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,059.20.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

