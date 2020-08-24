Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,379 Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,082,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,256 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 227.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568,071 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,995,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,439,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,827. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $34.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.21. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.