Blue Square Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 502 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,131,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,699 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,096,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,382,000 after purchasing an additional 620,612 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 314.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 435,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 330,058 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $93.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.10, a PEG ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day moving average is $83.03. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

