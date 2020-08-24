Blue Square Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 805 Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,256,000 after buying an additional 11,052,984 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,029 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,708,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,538 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Welltower by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,873,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,766,000 after buying an additional 1,450,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,502,000 after buying an additional 1,392,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $55.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average is $56.26. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

