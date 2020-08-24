Blue Square Asset Management LLC Invests $108,000 in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXF. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 68.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 115.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $106.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.47. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $122,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 31,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $3,441,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,053 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,147. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

