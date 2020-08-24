Blue Square Asset Management LLC Invests $121,000 in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $34,593,944.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,194,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $149.26 on Monday. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.71 and its 200 day moving average is $149.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

