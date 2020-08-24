Blue Square Asset Management LLC Invests $126,000 in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 633 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 577.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 3,154 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $564,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,913,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 844 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $149,615.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,828.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,280 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,396 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. Bank of America increased their target price on Splunk from $208.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Splunk from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Splunk from $172.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.12.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $203.50 on Monday. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $217.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.36 and a 200-day moving average of $165.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

