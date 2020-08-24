Blue Square Asset Management LLC Makes New $116,000 Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 127,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,856,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX opened at $499.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $513.69 and a 200 day moving average of $440.58. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 0.62. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $561.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total transaction of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.