Blue Square Asset Management LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 149,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $141.12 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $140.88. The firm has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average of $120.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

