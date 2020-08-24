Blue Square Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 88.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 44.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $723,456.00. Insiders sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $1,420,636 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.28. 439,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,929. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 38.01%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.