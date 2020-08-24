Blue Square Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in KLA by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 441.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,416 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.42, for a total transaction of $286,626.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $60,118.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,115 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $7,401,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $11,365,008. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.60. 5,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,602. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $218.57.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $167.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on KLA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

