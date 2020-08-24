Blue Square Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,944,000 after purchasing an additional 237,469 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,200,989,000 after purchasing an additional 886,375 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,231 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,237,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $591,457,000 after acquiring an additional 493,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Oracle by 17.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,199 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $55.71 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $55,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,992,312,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

