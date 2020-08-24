Blue Square Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 150 Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 431.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Clorox by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,805 shares of company stock worth $10,522,043. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CLX opened at $226.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.89. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.93.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

