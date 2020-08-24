Blue Square Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 705 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Novartis by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 413.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. ValuEngine cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Novartis stock opened at $86.94 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

