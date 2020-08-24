Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BKEP opened at $1.58 on Monday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $64.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $53.44 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,612,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC owned 6.37% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

