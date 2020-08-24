Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Short Interest Down 12.6% in July

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,092,263.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,049 shares of company stock worth $3,761,008. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 689.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 878,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,537,000 after buying an additional 767,413 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,644,000 after buying an additional 610,000 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,054,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,277,000 after buying an additional 432,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPMC. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $74.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.33.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The business had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

