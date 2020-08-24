BMO Capital Markets Cuts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $93.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $87.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.59%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,383,000 after buying an additional 2,761,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 70.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $568,833,000 after buying an additional 2,749,811 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,527,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $567,673,000 after buying an additional 548,721 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,321,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $462,784,000 after buying an additional 289,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $453,228,000 after buying an additional 91,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.