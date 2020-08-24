Bollore SA (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bollore SA (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

OTCMKTS:BOIVF opened at $3.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. Bollore has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

Bollore Company Profile

Bollore engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Solutions segments. It provides freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; supplies domestic fuel; and operates oil pipelines.

