BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Down 19.1% in July

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOSC opened at $2.75 on Monday. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.80.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter.

BOS Better OnLine Sol Company Profile

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

