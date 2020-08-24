Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Short Interest Down 12.9% in July

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,977,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.76, for a total value of $3,459,529.80. Insiders sold 66,916 shares of company stock valued at $42,052,805 over the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $12,993,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,048.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $887.63. The stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.56 and a beta of 1.01. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $883.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $728.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.70.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Boston Beer from $609.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.86.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

