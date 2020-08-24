Boston Common Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.4% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.5% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,629,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,274,000 after buying an additional 114,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $97.32 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average of $101.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

