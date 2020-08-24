Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.05. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $136.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.84 million. Analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 56.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,548,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,868 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 418.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,043,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,789,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,228 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,084,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,919 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 81.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

