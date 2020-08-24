Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BHF. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.20). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 4.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 25,120.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 540.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 64.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

