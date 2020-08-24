Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $336.00

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $336.00 and last traded at $333.83, with a volume of 14822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Loop Capital began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $18,833,028.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.20, for a total value of $1,546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 652,262 shares of company stock valued at $206,708,469 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $1,183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,821,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $574,877,000 after purchasing an additional 66,380 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $7,623,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 29.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

