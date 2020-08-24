Brokerages Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Post $1.52 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Barrett Business Services reported earnings per share of $3.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 26.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Sidoti raised their price target on Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

NASDAQ BBSI traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $59.71. 799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,000. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $443.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1,234.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

