Brokerages Set Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Target Price at $15.00

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

AOSL stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $325.01 million, a P/E ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 2.23.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

