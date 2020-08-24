Brokerages Set Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Target Price at $17.25

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.
A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 1.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 17.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. 37.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $11.97 on Friday. Amalgamated Bank has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $380.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14.
Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.
About Amalgamated Bank
Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
