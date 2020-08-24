Brokerages Set Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target at $11.40

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, VP Jotin Marango sold 62,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $380,151.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory K. Chow sold 126,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $766,341.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,340 shares of company stock worth $2,429,061. 7.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth $994,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth $195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth $471,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

