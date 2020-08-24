Brokerages Set Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Target Price at $35.00

Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 256,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,782,801.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $685,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,771,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 22.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,300,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,347,000 after purchasing an additional 51,291 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 69.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNF opened at $32.67 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

