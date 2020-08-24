Brokerages Set First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Price Target at $57.83

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,077,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,870,000 after purchasing an additional 523,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,146,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,048,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,374,000 after acquiring an additional 414,343 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,935,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,073,000 after acquiring an additional 356,749 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 36,768 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.06. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.00.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First American Financial will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

