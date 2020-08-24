Brokerages Set Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Target Price at $12.00

Shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBIO shares. ValuEngine raised Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of FBIO opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 124.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

