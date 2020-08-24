Brokerages Set I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) PT at $27.00

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in I-Mab stock. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. I-Mab accounts for 0.3% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.02. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

