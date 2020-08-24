Brokerages Set IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Price Target at $29.00

Shares of IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPSEY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82. IPSEN S A/S has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $28.62.

About IPSEN S A/S

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

