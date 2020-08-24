Brokerages Set K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Price Target at $51.75

Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRN. Sidoti lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

K12 stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. K12 has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.49.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $268.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.47 million. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that K12 will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other K12 news, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 6,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $180,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $656,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,021 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,381 in the last quarter. 5.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in K12 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,905,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,803,000 after buying an additional 50,878 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of K12 during the 1st quarter worth $30,657,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of K12 by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,047,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of K12 by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 990,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 491,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of K12 by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 845,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after purchasing an additional 179,145 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

