Brokerages Set Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) PT at $27.50

Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KALV shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 155.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 345.6% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 946,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 734,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 11,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $13.30 on Friday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a market cap of $237.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.37.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.21% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.