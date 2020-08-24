Brokerages Set Mullen Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT at $10.30

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

MLLGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of MLLGF opened at $7.25 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

