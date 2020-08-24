Brokerages Set Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Target Price at $30.50

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.50 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,779,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after purchasing an additional 304,369 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 246,053 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 412.7% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 244,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 196,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,285,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after acquiring an additional 178,526 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

