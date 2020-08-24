Brokerages Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT at $62.40

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STAA shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $48.04 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $62.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 300.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,728,205.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,485,561.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $2,130,854.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 488.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 28,068 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 106.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 41,134 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 19.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

