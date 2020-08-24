Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,719,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,363 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises approximately 1.6% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $114,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIP. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Shares of BIP traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,477. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $42.94. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

