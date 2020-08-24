Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BRKS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $50.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 12,132 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $537,447.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 1,612 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,202 shares of company stock worth $4,801,610. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,000,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,929,000 after purchasing an additional 398,462 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,935,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,425,000 after purchasing an additional 297,984 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 36.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,635,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,815,000 after purchasing an additional 973,323 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 23.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,739,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,557,000 after purchasing an additional 525,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,666,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.