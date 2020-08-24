BWS Financial Initiates Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Investment analysts at BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 98.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XPER. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Sidoti began coverage on Xperi in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ XPER traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $13.12. 946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,813. Xperi has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 108.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,103,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,643,000 after buying an additional 6,284,297 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xperi during the first quarter worth $16,474,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the first quarter worth $11,553,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Xperi by 367.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,001,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after buying an additional 787,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Xperi by 99.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,286,000 after buying an additional 786,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

