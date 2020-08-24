Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Hits New 1-Year High at $112.96

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.96 and last traded at $112.96, with a volume of 2784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $5,469,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $463,827.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,858 shares of company stock valued at $41,745,388 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,894,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,964,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,415 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,753,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,027 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,858,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,018,000 after acquiring an additional 296,088 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,658,000 after purchasing an additional 405,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,822,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,549 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

