Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

CAMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

CAMT stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. Camtek has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.19 million, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.79.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 516.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 7.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

