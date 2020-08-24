Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 111,910 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 2.4% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.27% of Canadian National Railway worth $171,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 601,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 946,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,188,000 after purchasing an additional 218,383 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,613. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.81. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

