Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Up 17.0% in July

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 82,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CPLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,076,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 63,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 67.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 454,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $108.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.44. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.09 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 19.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.