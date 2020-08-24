CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) is Silver Heights Capital Management Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Silver Heights Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for 19.9% of Silver Heights Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.28% of CarMax worth $40,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 1,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 373.8% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $3,455,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,421,247.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 536,080 shares of company stock worth $51,564,723. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.73. 11,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,305. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $107.65. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.85.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

